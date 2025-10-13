New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

OCT. 18-24: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

OCT. 18-31: Southern Zone fall turkey season (excluding Nassau and Suffolk counties).

OCT. 25: Northern Zone regular deer season begins.

EVENTS/SHOWS

OCT. 18: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club Fall Pork BBQ, Burlington Flats, N.Y. Info: 607-435-2323.

OCT. 18-19: NYS Sportsmen Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion/.



NOV. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Saturday Gun Show, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 8: Morehouse Rod And Gun Club Annual Game Dinner, Town of Morehouse Recreation Center, Hoffmeister, N.Y. Info: 973-222-3535.

NOV. 8-9: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Springville Fire Hall, Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SHOOTS

WEST CANADA CREEK ASSOCIATION, INC., NEWPORT (HERKIMER COUNTY): Trap Shooting every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Info: http://www.westcanadacreekassociation.com.



WILLIAMSON CONSERVATION & SPORTING CLUB (WAYNE COUNTY): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, unlimited shells for 12 and 20 gauge. Info: 585-330-6173

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: Sept. 10, Dewitt Fish and Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.