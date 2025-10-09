Thursday, October 9th, 2025
Fall community trout stocking starts October 23 in Iowa

The Iowa DNR will stock rainbow trout in waters across Iowa from Oct. 23 to Nov. 26. (Stock photo)

Eighteen lakes across Iowa are gearing up to receive trout this fall. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each location as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months. 

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a night crawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or Mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing. A family-friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing. Check the Iowa DNR Community Trout Stocking Schedule website to see which lakes are having events.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to keep their own limit.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Insights: Why wasn’t Pheasants Forever invited to outdoors forum meeting with Secretary of the Interior at the White House

Campbell’s Soup admits to polluting Maumee River

Mike Schoonveld: There’s a better solution to keep invasive carp from the Great Lakes

2025 Fall Community Trout Stocking Schedule 

Oct. 23, Ottumwa Park Pond, Ottumwa, 11 a.m.

Oct. 24, Prairie Park Fishery, Cedar Rapids, 10 a.m.

Oct. 24, Liberty Centre Pond, North Liberty, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 25, East Lake Park Pond, Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Oct. 25, Wilson Lake, Donnellson, Noon

Oct. 25, Lake of the Hills, Davenport, 10 a.m.

Oct. 27, Triumph Park East & West, Waukee, Noon

Oct. 27, Terra Lake, Johnston, Noon

Oct. 29, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, 3 p.m.

Oct. 29, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, Noon

Oct. 29, Sand Lake, Marshalltown, Noon

Oct. 30, North Prairie Lake, Cedar Falls, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 30, Heritage Pond, Dubuque, 11 a.m.

Oct. 31, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, Noon

Nov. 1, Stolley Pond, Spencer, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, Noon

Nov. 3, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 26, Blue Pit, Mason City, 11 a.m.

Find more information about trout fishing in community lakes on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

