Pasadena youth latest Maryland Master Angler

Annapolis, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Ryan Kaler, of Pasadena, Md., for catching 10 different species of trophy-size fish to reach the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone. He is the 22nd Master Angler in the program, now in its sixth year.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse and high-quality fishing opportunities.

Kaler’s favorite style of fishing is topwater on the Magothy River. Being close to home, he can quickly be on the river looking for the action that only topwater fishing can bring.

Kaler’s diverse fishing ranges from the Atlantic Ocean to Deep Creek Lake, as reflected in his trophy catches.

His most surprising award catch came further from home at Deep Creek Lake. Kaler was expecting a walleye when he reeled in a trophy pickerel, a fish he typically catches in his home waters.

Kaler comes from a long line of fishermen, crediting his great-grandfather, grandfather, and dad for teaching him the sport when he was growing up.

Kaler’s qualifying catches were: white perch – 13 inches, blue shark – 96 inches, striped bass – 45 inches, white marlin – 67 inches, hammerhead shark – 38 inches, chain pickerel – 24.25 inches, red drum – 45 inches, cobia – 45.5 inches, blueline tilefish – 26.5 inches, and wahoo – 64 inches.