New York’s Lake Champlain hosts Bassmaster Elite Series qualifier

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — Emil Wagner, a 27-year-old Bassmaster Elite Series pro from Kentucky, won the Bassmaster Elite Qualifier at Lake Champlain held Sept. 18-20 out of Plattsburgh.

Wagner topped the 105-angler field with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 69 pounds, 2 ounces. That’s the heaviest three-day winning total on Champlain in B.A.S.S. history, which is saying a lot given how frequently B.A.S.S. has visited this 278,000-acre mammoth fishery that forms a large portion of the New York/Vermont border.

Because Wagner is already qualified for next year’s Elites, he was one of 10 anglers in the field who wasn’t eligible to earn EQ points at Champlain. He made the 20-plus hour journey from Marietta, Ga., because he enjoys fishing Champlain more than any other tournament water in the world. There was also a $58,049 check awaiting the winner, which Wagner happily pocketed.

“I asked my buddies when we were on the way up here, ‘Why are we driving this far to fish this tournament,’” Wagner said. “We all just love catching smallmouth … This place is the absolute best.”

Wagner climbed atop the leaderboard on Day 2 after catching a 23-9 limit, which tied for second heaviest of the derby. Combined with the 22-2 he caught on Day 1, he entered Championship Saturday with 45-11 and a mere 2-ounce lead over Day 1 leader Matt Messer.

Wagner caught 23-7 on Saturday to pull away from Messer, who caught 22-12 on the final day and finished second overall with 68-5.

Wagner’s initial hot-spot saw bass suspended in about 15 to 30 feet of water with a bottom of 50 to 60 feet. He suspects continued wind gusts higher than 20 mph scattered the fish in that area, forcing him to relocate.

Saturday’s best bites came from over a sand flat about 7 feet below Champlain’s clear water. A dramatic drop down to about 40 feet was the perfect place for the smallies to ambush the minnows and alewife that were in abundance this week.

The Top 50 anglers in the points in both Division 1 and 2 of this year’s Bassmaster Opens presented qualified for the Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers Series. Elite Series anglers were eligible to compete, as well, as were the Top 3 anglers in the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship.

Champlain lands 2026 B.A.S.S. Nation event

Along with Elite Series events on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Champlain in 2026, B.A.S.S. recently announced that one of four B.A.S.S. Nation events will take place on Lake Champlain July 31 – Aug. 2 with Plattsburgh being the host city.

Through the B.A.S.S. Nation program, grass-roots anglers have the opportunity to advance from their local clubs to regional championships, then to the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship. From there, top performers can earn a berth in the Bassmaster Elite Series and the Bassmaster Classic.

-Bassmaster Media