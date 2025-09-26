With archery seasons poised to open in New York, and with crossbows now part of the picture, host Dan Ladd takes the helm to talk about crossbow hunting. Dan touches on what the new law means, compares crossbow hunting to using a compound and/or recurve and emphasizes safety. He also touches on small game hunting and the current drought and low water levels in the Northeast.
Episode 81 — Here comes the crossbow in New York
