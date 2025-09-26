We get hunting advice from three archery deer experts this week. JC Chamberlin talks about early season bowhunting strategies. Kurt Kowaleski discusses mobility for private land hunting. Paul Landberg shares tips for using scent control products and attractor scents before the rut. Jeff Kelm heads to Springfield, Missouri for the annual Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. Dan wraps up the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference and heads to Hayward for the 10th annual Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championship.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2039
