Monday, September 22nd, 2025
Another fisherman earns Maryland Master Angler status

Master Angler Andrew Reier with a trophy-size golden tilefish. (Photo courtesy Maryland DNR)

Annapolis, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Andrew Reier, of Glen Arm, for catching 10 different species of trophy-size fish to reach the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities.

Reier considers the Gunpowder and Susquehanna rivers among his favorite local fishing holes, but his preferred method of fishing this time of year is trolling offshore for tuna. He cites the number of unique species that can be caught as well as the “pandemonium of the bite” as reasons why trolling is his favorite way to fish.

He’s most proud of his blue marlin, his first fish caught on a bait he personally rigged, pitched, hooked and fought from start to finish. It was a full-circle moment for him, learning that he was more than capable of offshore fishing for big-game species.

Reier got his start in fishing from his dad, who passed the bug down to him. They can often be found fishing together on their 36-foot Invincible center-console, which is kept in Ocean City during the summer months.

“My favorite part of fishing is the community,” said Reier. “Two years ago, I started my own business building and selling tuna trolling lures, and it takes me all over the place. I meet all these people I never would have met before, and it’s been really awesome to be involved with the community.”

The FishMaryland program was introduced to him by a fellow fishing friend, and the two began a friendly competition to see who could achieve Master Angler status first.

Reier’s qualifying catches, in order, were: blue marlin – 115 inches; white marlin – 68 inches; swordfish – 35 inches; blue crab – 8.25 inches; golden tilefish – 43 inches; white perch – 13.125 inches; yellowfin tuna – 50.25 inches; blueline tilefish – 33 inches; summer flounder – 24.5 inches; and sand tiger shark – 72 inches.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.