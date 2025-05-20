Big shooting events planned for the summer in Ohio

Sporting clays shooters have an opportunity to see some of the greatest shooters in the country compete in Ohio this year.

Several large, prestigious sporting clays and FITASC tournaments are being held in the Buckeye State this year.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here