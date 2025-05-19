Tuesday, May 20th, 2025
Special fishing regulations set at Ohio’s Lake La Su An Wildlife Area

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five fish of 8 inches or longer. (Photo by Eric Morken)

Findlay, Ohio — Fisheries biologists with the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife set the special fishing regulations for this year at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County. The area is open to fishing on select days until Monday, Sept. 1.

Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during the open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times. Reservations are not needed to fish the lakes at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. All vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five fish of 8 inches or longer. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length requirement and a five fish daily bag limit. Channel catfish have a two-fish daily bag limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide.

Anglers may only catch up to one daily limit for a species, regardless of how many lakes are fished. All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait in the wildlife area.

These regulations have been created by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. This is accomplished by regulating fishing pressure and the number of sunfish that anglers take home.

For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov.

