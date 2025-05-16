Charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch says the coho salmon bite is on fire now on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan, Wis., and tells how Southpaw rod holders make it easy for a solo angler to troll for salmon. Gordon Brickey, sporting goods buyer for Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores, shares advice for planning successful summer camping trips. Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee, offers tips for avoiding infections while enjoying boating, fishing and other water recreation.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2020
