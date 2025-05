Ken Enlow, of Hartville in Stark County, Ohio, said a friend sent him this photo, which he said was taken in Richland County. The deceased bobcat in the photo appears to have been climbing a tree, ostensibly in pursuit of prey, when he became stuck in a split in the tree.

“I don’t know if he was chasing a squirrel up the tree or what,” Enlow told Ohio Outdoor News. In any event, the bobcat is a large specimen, to be sure.

“That’s a big bobcat,” Enlow said. “They don’t get much bigger than that.”