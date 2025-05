When Christian Levitt, of Buffalo, N.D., drew a once-in-a-lifetime bull moose tag in 2022, he understood how special the opportunity was. Nearly 9,000 hunters had applied for a chance to hunt in the northwestern unit near Minot that year. Just 36 tags were issued.

Levitt, who lives about 250 miles from the hunting unit, faced a difficult task. Unfamiliar with the area and unsure where to begin scouting, he turned to a surprising source for help: a group of local women from a quilting club.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here