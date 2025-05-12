Group seeks National Park status for Shawnee Forest in Illinois

A new effort is under way to re-designate the Shawnee National Forest as the “Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve.”
Supporters say this change could bring big economic and environmental benefits to southern Illinois. Les Winkeler, a retired journalist and outdoor enthusiast from southern Illinois (and also a regular contributor to Illinois Outdoor News), is one of the leading voices behind the push to make the Shawnee National Forest a national park. He said the effort is not just about protecting nature, but about helping the region thrive.