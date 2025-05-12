Deer meeting in Wisconsin’s Waupaca County turns to talks about CWD concerns

While the Waupaca County’s County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) met May 1 for three hours to make recommendations for the 2025 deer seasons, much of that time was spent discussing local cases of chronic wasting disease.

CDAC member Bob Leder, of Bear Creek, a retired large-animal veterinarian, opened the CWD discussion. Although the vast majority of CWD-positive deer have been reported in southwestern Wisconsin’s Iowa, Dane, Richland, and Sauk counties, the disease was reported for the first time last year in Chippewa, Pierce, Manitowoc, and Menominee counties.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here