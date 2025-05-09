In a recent “Star Watch” column from Bob Drieslein, he offers some advice for those who want to delve a little deeper into star-gazing. Listen here for the details.
MN Daily Update: Join an astronomy club near you
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
There are new fishing regulations to brush up on ahead of Minnesota’s opener
With the Minnesota fishing opener Saturday, there are several new statewide and regional regulations that anglers should be mindful of
Older, wiser gobblers teach valuable lessons
A turkey hunt in Tennessee a few years ago proved one thing that I have long been a believer of
Bob Gwizdz: Pre-spawn bass fishing offers great fun and has not hurt the fishery in Michigan
Catch-and-keep bass season is still a ways off in Michigan, but the best fishing of the year may be right