Legislation that would allow the DNR to issue more antlerless-only nuisance deer permits and expand the number of tags given to youth hunters passed the Illinois Senate by a unanimous vote.

Senate Bill 710, which is designed to give landowners and farmers more opportunity to thin the deer herd on their properties, moved on a 51-0 vote. The measure was then sent to the House, where it had its first reading on May 6 before being sent to the Agriculture and Conservation Committee.

