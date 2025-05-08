Tim Lesmeister is utilizing a rig right now to catch crappies that was taught to him by Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer Gary Roach. Here’s what it is.
MN Daily Update: A double-bobber approach for catching crappies
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota’s opener features some of the year’s best fishing for multiple species
The Minnesota fishing opener arrives this Saturday, May 10, and if you haven’t heard, it’s kind of a big deal.
Pinpointing what led to a great week in the turkey woods
It was hard to believe we weren’t hearing anything on the final morning of Minnesota’s first turkey-hunting season this year.<br
Pennsylvania Game Commission has high hopes for gobbler season harvest
That might be tough to beat this year, especially because the statewide flock contains a lot of three-year-old and older