Michigan groups angry that dog quota not raised for bear training season

Misconceptions about bear hunting contributed to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s rejection of a dog training proposal in April, but hound hunters aren’t giving up.
The NRC voted 3-3 in April on a compromise proposal aimed at expanding opportunities for hound hunters to train young dogs during the bear training season, effectively killing the measure. The compromise stemmed from a proposal in February to expand the current eight dog limit to 10 during the training season that raised concerns with Department of Natural Resources law enforcement.