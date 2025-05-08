Member of popular grizzly bear family hit and killed in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park

A 5-year-old bear that was a member of a well-known grizzly family in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park died after it was hit by a vehicle, the same fate that befell his mother late last year, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

Park rangers found the body of the male bear, known as Grizzly No. 1058, about 125 yards (114 meters) from Highway 26 near the Buffalo Fork River on Tuesday. The bear was one of four cubs that emerged in May 2020 with their mother, Grizzly No. 399, who was often called the world’s most famous grizzly bear.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here