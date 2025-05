The process has been a long one. John Hageman wrote an Ohio Outdoor News feature about sauger restoration back in 2012. Who knows if it was the first discussion in recent times, when Ohio Division of Wildlife officials pondered another attempt to restore sauger in Lake Erie. They must have faced tough questions with no easy answers.

Two of the questions the division faces today concern the state of Lake Erie and habitat.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here