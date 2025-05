The federal government manages millions of acres throughout the U.S., much of it open to public hunting.

You are probably familiar with hunting opportunities on national wildlife refuges, Bureau of Land Management lands, and national forests. But did you know that many military bases also are open to public hunting? With the proper permits, you may hunt turkeys at Fort Knox, deer at West Point, and even exotic aoudad and oryx at Fort Bliss.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here