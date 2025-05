As I am writing this, I am also thinking about who my beloved Chicago Bears are going to draft this year, who is going to help propel them to their next Super Bowl appearance.

That’s right, I said it. We Bear fans are probably the most delusional of all Chicago sports fans. Every year I have the belief that my Monsters of the Midway are playoff bound – nothing is going to stop us. By the end of the season, I scratch my head and wonder what went wrong.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here