Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2018

On this week’s show, charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch says trollers are still catching brown trout and the occasional coho salmon on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan, and he invites listeners to attend the annual Rockets for Schools launch at Blue Harbor Resort, May 9-10. Jim Babiasz, president of The Range of Richfield, announces May classes and events at the range. Gregg Kurzynski, Wisconsin director for Raised at Full Draw, invites listeners to attend an RFD archery camp or class this summer or to volunteer as an instructor or mentor.