Lake sturgeon spawning near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam near Alton, Ill., is under way for the fourth straight year, earning a round of applause from fisheries biologists and wildlife officials in both Illinois and Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that the fish mating process was witnessed at the Maple Island Access near Melvin Price, just across the river from the Illinois side, on April 21.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here