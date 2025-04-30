Minnesota’s statewide fishing report on April 30, 2025

Panfish are still being found more deep than shallow. Here’s a look at the Minnesota fishing report on April 30, 2025.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here