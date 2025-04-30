Minnesota Mixed Bag: Bear hunt lottery applications due Friday

St. Paul — Prospective bear hunters have until Friday, May 2, to apply for a bear-hunting license from the Minnesota DNR. Applications for the 2025 season may be submitted online, at any license agent, or by telephone at (888) 665-4236.

A total of 4,605 licenses are available across the 15 quota areas where licenses are limited for the 2025 season, which opens Monday, Sept. 1, and closes Sunday, Oct. 12. Lottery winners will be notified by Sunday, June 1. The deadline to purchase bear-hunting licenses awarded by lottery is Friday, Aug. 1. Any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available over the counter starting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Complete instructions about how to apply for a bear-hunting license, maps of permit areas, and a listing of permit availability for each area are available on the DNR website.

PUBLIC LANDS RALLY IS THURSDAY, MAY 8, AT STATE CAPITOL

St. Paul — As national threats to public lands have grown in 2025, a series of rallies boasting huge crowds have happened across the American West. Well, it’s Minnesota’s turn. A coalition of state outdoors groups is asking hunters, anglers, and anyone who cares about North America’s public lands to attend a public lands day rally at the state Capitol on Thursday, May 8. Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, the Minnesota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and Save the Boundary Waters, along with other conservation groups, will be at the Capitol to rally for public lands and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Threats to America’s public lands are growing daily, so join organizers from 3-5 p.m. on May 8 to sound off on behalf of these public assets. At 4 p.m., hear speakers from across the conservation world, meet the leaders of local conservation groups, and create your public lands sign at the rally sign station. Then enjoy the after-party at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The after-event will feature more speakers, informational tables from the participating organizations, prizes and giveaways, plus food and drink. See complete details about the event at www.sportsmenbwca.org.

MN-FISH ONLINE AUCTION NOW OPEN

Minneapolis — The “World’s Greatest Fishing Auction” is now under way. A product of the state fishing advocacy group, MN-FISH, the auction runs through May 4 and includes fishing gear, guided fishing trips, resort packages, and more.

Some examples of what’s available: bass fishing with Ron Schara and John Peterson; a day of fishing at Canada’s Eagle Lake Lodge; a fishing adventure with Brian “Bro” Brosdahl; a one-week vacation at Oak Island Resort on Lake of the Woods; a Minnesota “walleye opener care package,” and much more.

For more information and a link to the auctions page, visit www.mn-fish.com.

DNR ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW PUBLIC ACCESS ON ST. CROIX RIVER

St. Paul — The St. Croix River’s newest public water access is now open for anglers, boaters, and others to enjoy recreating along this National Wild and Scenic River.

Located in Oak Park Heights directly north of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin, the new St. Croix Crossing access features 35 parking/trailer spots, a double boat launch, an area to clean and drain boats to remove aquatic invasive species, and a portable toilet.

The opening of the new access marks the completion of the mitigation plan associated with the construction of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge, which replaced the Stillwater Lift Bridge as a key vehicle crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Minnesota DNR has spent several years working cooperatively with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Council, and the Union Pacific Railroad to address a variety of access challenges at the access site.

With the new St. Croix Crossing access complete, the Minnesota DNR now operates four boat launches along the Lower St. Croix River, including the St. Croix Boomsite in Stillwater and landings within Interstate and William O’Brien state parks.

MDA ENACTS TEMPORARY QUARANTINE FOR SPONGY MOTH IN PORTIONS OF THREE CITIES

St. Paul — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed spongy moth-infested areas in Coon Rapids, Grand Rapids, and Winona under quarantine beginning May 1. A portion of each city will be quarantined, which limits the movement of woody material out of the area.

A detailed quarantine map of each area is available on the MDA website. These quarantines will be in effect until June 15, 2026.

The quarantine restricts the movement of trees, branches, and woody material, including firewood, out of the area. Trees may be pruned, but all branches and woody material must stay on the property (even if limbs are chipped, spongy moth eggs are still viable).

Spongy moths have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests in across eastern United States. The moths are common in Wisconsin and are now threatening Minnesota. If present in large numbers, spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of urban and natural forests. Spongy moths feed on more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, including many of Minnesota’s most common trees such as oak, aspen, basswood, and birch.

If you suspect a spongy moth infestation in your area, use the MDA’s online Report a Pest service, email reportapest@state.mn.us or call 1-888-565-6684.