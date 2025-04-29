Ralph Loos: Be it a fox, a rabbit, a fish or a bird, tracking for research makes for ‘a good day’

Two of the most enjoyable days of my career involved topics covered in a pair of stories that appear in this issue of Illinois Outdoor News.

The article about the beginning of the “fish sampling” season in Illinois reminded me of the time almost 30 years ago when I joined now-retired DNR fisheries biologist and Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson to sample Lake Springfield. As a kid who grew up threading worms and grasshoppers on hooks to fish small farm ponds in southern Illinois, my imagination always provided an image of a fish the size of a mule flopping at my feet.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here