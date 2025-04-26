Bob Gwizdz: Examining the benefits of spring burns for native grasses

If you drive the backroads of southern Michigan, you likely notice some grass fires or the charred results of recent prescribed burns in uninhabited swatches across the landscape. And though it’s wildfire season, it’s a fair bet they are the result of deliberately set burns.
“Native prairies of North America burned regularly, either naturally or we’re finding out native Americans burned them intentionally,” said Todd Losee, an environmental consultant who spent a recent Saturday burning part of his prairie as well parts of two his buddies’ properties.