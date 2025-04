A social-media friend recently sent me a link to YouTube videos about using “feminine napkins” as bait for catching bass, catfish, lake trout, and rainbow trout.

He considered the videos “LOL,” and said the anglers were “true innovators” who offered some great tips for fishing with tampons on the water or through the ice. Maybe so, but I don’t want to catch fish that badly.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here