In reviewing my logbooks from years past, I see that I’ve been to various hospitals statewide about six times in my career due to hooks embedded in my body. Most of the time, I get a handful of treble hooks from grabbing some support in my boat and accidentally placing my hand on a crankbait that’s lying on a gunnel.

But last season, I made a change. I came up with the perfect solution: lure protectors.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here