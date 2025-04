The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is considering two deer regulation proposals: 1. Removing the antlerless-only mandate from the Liberty and Independence hunts, and 2. allowing archery hunters to take an antlerless deer on a single or combo license anywhere in the UP.

These proposed changes were presented to the NRC earlier this month and are expected to be voted on by the commission at its May 8 meeting.

