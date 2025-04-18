Charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch reports trollers are catching brown trout and coho salmon on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan, and he announces a super six pack of new sponsors for his bi-weekly fishing reports. Jon Steigerwaldt, Western Great Lakes forest conservation director for the Ruffed Grouse and American Woodcock Societies, discusses spring woodcock migration and grouse drumming activity. Christine Tanzer, field trip program director for the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, invites listeners to sign up for the 280 field trips scheduled for this year.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2016
