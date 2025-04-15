Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

MAY 3-4: Tri-County Gun Club Open House 2025, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tri-County Gun Club, 3441 S. Brookville Rd, Polo. Call 815-625-7916.

AUG. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Embarras Eagles Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., West End Event Center, 202 Museum Drive Newton. Call 618-562-8526.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. Call Chris Popp, 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton

League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more information, call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more information, call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more information, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more information, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the Month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call 309-696-0208.

