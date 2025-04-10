Thursday, April 10th, 2025
Iowa’s Spirit Lake Hatchery filling with northern pike

Northern pike spawning season concludes at the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery ahead of walleye netting. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR)

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources placed fyke nets in the outlets of the sloughs that flow into Big Spirit Lake on March 1 to start collecting northern pike. Northern pike spawn in sloughs and shallow vegetated areas around the Iowa Great Lakes prior to ice leaving the lakes.

A total of 133 adult northern pike were collected in one day. The fish were transported to the Spirit Lake Hatchery. The broodstock produced more than 600,000 eggs which are currently being incubated in special jars that allow fresh water to flow over the eggs, supplying oxygen.  

In less than two weeks, the fry will hatch and be stocked into Iowa’s shallow lakes.

The Spirit Lake Hatchery is open to the public. Starting Thursday, April 10, hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., every day, including weekends, until netting is completed.

Up-to-date hours the hatchery will be open to the public is available on the hatchery answering machine and on a sign posted on the front door.

