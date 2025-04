Fewer Ohioans are seeking a concealed carry permit, while also a shrinking number who hold such documentation are renewing the ones they were issued.

Even so, the Ohio Attorney General – who is responsible for compiling the statistics targeting concealed carry – has no problem with so-called “constitutional carry.” And he says as well that a concealed carry license does have its benefits.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here