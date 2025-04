One of the oldest wild whitetails on record for Michigan, as well as anywhere else in North America, died on March 12, 2025. She was almost 20 years old. To be exact, she was 19 years and 10 months old, according to rural Ingham County resident Bryan Hearit.

The old doe spent most of her life on 30 acres Hearit and his wife own, with their home in the middle of the property.

