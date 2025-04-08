Tuesday, April 8th, 2025
Walleye netting season starts for Iowa DNR fish hatcheries

Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Mark Flammang holds a female walleye at the Rathbun Fish Hatchery that was collected as part of the annual walleye netting and egg collection effort that is the source for walleyes stocked in Iowa's lake and rivers. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR)

MORAVIA – The late night, annual walleye collection has begun at Rathbun and Storm lakes and will begin in the next few days at East Okoboji and Spirit lakes. 

Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau set gillnets at night in traditional areas looking for walleyes that are ready to spawn.

This time of year, hatcheries operate into the early hours of the morning as local staff bring in the nightly haul well past midnight.

Al Lindner: Spring river action is the ultimate walleye window

Understand the four stages of river walleyes to catch more fish this spring

Springtime fishing heating up on Mississippi's Pool 4 in Minnesota, Wisconsin

As fish “ripen,” the eggs are removed from the walleyes and the fish are returned to the lake where they were caught to make room for the next night’s catch.

The goal is to collect enough fish to hatch 114 million walleye fry that will supply Iowa lakes and fish hatcheries.

The Rathbun and Spirit Lake fish hatcheries are open and ready for visitors. Contact the individual hatchery you intend to visit for visitor hours.

Michigan's Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report April 8, 2025

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Michigan published in the April 11, 2025, edition of Outdoor News.

