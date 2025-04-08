Adult trout stocked in Michigan’s Clinton, Huron rivers

Lansing — Approximately 4,250 adult trout were stocked recently by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the Huron River (Proud Lake Recreation Area, Oakland County) and Spring Mill Pond (Island Lake Recreation Area, Livingston County) in southeast Michigan. These fish are retired broodstock from Michigan’s state fish hatcheries.

The Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, was stocked with approximately 1,950 brown trout and 1,350 rainbow trout, all ranging in size from 13 inches to 19 inches.

Spring Mill Pond was stocked with approximately 450 brown trout and 500 rainbow trout, also ranging from 13 inches to 19 inches.

Special regulations apply for anglers interested in targeting these trout:

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1 through March 31. April 1-25, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout between 8 and 12 inches.

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing April 1-25.

On both bodies of water, beginning April 26, all baits are allowed, and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

The Clinton River was also stocked with 1,150 adult brown trout ranging from 13 inches to 18 inches.

These fish stocked at Riverside Park in Auburn Hills will provide additional angling opportunities beyond the yearling fish that are stocked annually. The Clinton River is open to trout fishing all year, and anglers can keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

The 2025 Michigan Fishing Regulations are available online, along with other helpful resources including fishing location maps, fish ID information, the weekly fishing report and more.

Visit Michigan.gov/Fishing to learn more.

To find out if fish were added to any of your other favorite fishing spots, visit the DNR’s fish stocking database.

While these fish are stocked upstream of the advisory area, the Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from Wixom Road south to Lake Erie due to elevated PFAS levels in fish.

The main source of contamination in Norton Creek has been addressed, but the perfluoroalkl and polyfluoroalkl substances advisory is still in place until further testing.

The stocked trout do not reside in the Huron River for long periods of time. Touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern.

For further information go to Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and search for Huron River.

Spring Mill Pond is not connected to the Huron River and not affected by the consumption advisory.