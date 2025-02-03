New York DEC schedules spring dates for special license exams

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently released the 2025 schedule for the New York State Licensed Guide, Falconry, Wildlife Rehabilitator, and Leashed Tracking Dog License examinations.

A guide is a person at least 18 years of age offering services for hire, including directing, instructing, or aiding another individual in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting/canoeing/kayaking, rock climbing, and ice climbing.

All exams will be online, except for the in-person exam offered at the New York State Outdoor Guides Association (NYSOGA) winter rendezvous meeting on March 1, 2025.

The Licensed Guide examinations are offered online five times this year on the following dates: Feb. 7, May 9, June 6, July 11, Sept. 12.

The March 1 examination will take place in-person during New York State Outdoor Guides Association Winter Rendezvous which takes place Feb. 27 through March 2 at the White Eagle Conference Center, in Hamilton During the event, various training seminars as well as First Aid, CPR, and Water Safety certification courses will be offered.

If interested, registration can be arranged through NYSOGA at 1-866-469-7642 or visit their website at www.nysoga.org.

License requirements, an outline of exam content, and a study guide can be found on the DEC Licensed Guide Program webpage. The Fieldbook, a reference book published by the Boy Scouts of America, is also recommended and available online.

Special licenses

On April 11, DEC will issue online exams for Falconry, Wildlife Rehabilitator, and Leashed Tracking Dog License Examinations.

Falconry has a rich history and tradition throughout the world and requires a significant commitment of time and effort. Apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. License requirements, a falconry study guide, and examination manual are available on the DEC Falconry License webpage. The exam is free; the cost of a five-year falconry license is $40.

Wildlife rehabilitators provide for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Prospective applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

License requirements, a wildlife rehabilitator study guide, and examination manual are available on the DEC Wildlife Rehabilitator License webpage. The exam is free and there is no cost for the fiveyear wildlife rehabilitation license.

Leashed tracking dog handlers provide a valuable service in aiding hunters in locating wounded big game that otherwise may go unrecovered. License requirements, a leashed tracking dog study guide is available on the DEC Leashed Tracking Dog License webpage. The exam is free; the five-year leashed tracking dog license is $50. Additionally, there is a $25 non-refundable fee for first-time applicants.

Learn more about these exams on DEC’s Special Licenses webpage.