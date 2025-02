Joe Wilson from Bellevue, Mich., is on a campaign to encourage more Michigan hunters to have their deer tested for CWD after he bagged an adult buck last fall that was the first whitetail from Eaton County’s Walton Township to test positive for the disease.

He shot the buck on Nov. 1, 2024, during archery season and “it showed no physical signs of being sick,” Wilson said.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here