Wisconsin State Roundup: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany will attempt again to get timber wolves delisted

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) will make another run at removing timber wolves from the federal Endangered Species List beginning this week. That’s the word coming in off the street as of Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Whispers that day said Tiffany would officially introduce his wolf delisting bill in the House of Representatives on Friday, Jan. 31. With the house not in session these days, bills may only be introduced on Tuesdays or Fridays. In May 2022, Tiffany and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced the Trust the Science Act with the backing of 21 other congress members to also delist wolves. It passed the House of Representatives, but not the U.S. Senate.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here