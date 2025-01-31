Steps taken to expand deer harvest in Illinois

A proposal to expand the seven-day firearms season and a separate one to allow rifle hunters to move on from single-shot weapons have been introduced in the 104th Illinois General Assembly.

Neither piece of legislation is expected to get much traction, but they serve as stern indications that 2025 may finally be the year of change for the state’s deer and deer hunters. Meanwhile, a DNR program manager, speaking at a public meeting called to discuss crop damage caused by deer, suggested steps to rework deer seasons and harvest quotas are in play.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here