Steps taken to expand deer harvest in Illinois

A proposal to expand the seven-day firearms season and a separate one to allow rifle hunters to move on from single-shot weapons have been introduced in the 104th Illinois General Assembly.
Neither piece of legislation is expected to get much traction, but they serve as stern indications that 2025 may finally be the year of change for the state’s deer and deer hunters. Meanwhile, a DNR program manager, speaking at a public meeting called to discuss crop damage caused by deer, suggested steps to rework deer seasons and harvest quotas are in play.