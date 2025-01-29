Natural resources departments across the region are encouraging landowners to prune their oak trees now to avoid the risk of oak wilt. Here’s why.
WI Daily Update: Prune your oak trees now to avoid oak wilt
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Results are in from Ohio’s 2023 deer hunter, landowner survey: ‘We need to do something’
Every three to five years the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife sends out a survey to Ohio’s hunters and farmers
How do Canada geese respond to hunting pressure? They didn’t flee far in Pennsylvania study
Geese appear to understand when and where hunting takes place but are willing to risk the danger to stay close
Do you follow proper ice-fishing etiquette? Here’s what to consider
With ice fishing well underway on Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods (LOTW), the region’s tourism bureau thought that it would