Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

FEB. 22: Annual Butcher Block Rabbit Hunt, 6:30 a.m., Butcher Block, 2280 State Route 56SW, London. For more info, call Vernon Hochstetler, 740-490-7777 or visit www.ieatdrinkgather.com.

JUNE 12-14: 88th annual Pennsylvania Trappers Association Rendezvous, Shippensberg Fairgrounds, 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensberg, Pa. For more info, log onto patrappers.com or call Eric Woy, 717-552-7413.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 25: WTU Miami Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

FEB. 1: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 7: NWTF Buckeye Conservation chapter Hunter Heritage banquet, 5:30 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 S. Wagoner Road, Reynoldsburg. For more info, call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

FEB. 15: WTU Black River Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m., Lorain County Fairgrounds Building 19, 23000 Fairgrounds Road, Wellington. For more info, call Greg Hyer, 440-458-2621.

FEB. 22: WTU Sandusky River chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College Activity Center, 2830 Napolean Road, Fremont. For more info, call Keith Kralik, 419-603-5520.

FEB. 22: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Instructor Association annual banquet, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Ave., Delaware. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

FEB. 22: Crown City Quail Forever annual banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holzer Medical Center event center. For more info, call Tony Perroud, 740-339-0551 or email Tonyperroud@yahoo.com.

MARCH 1: WTU Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion banquet hall, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 8: WTU Caesar Creek Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds event center, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. For more info, call Troy Lauffler, 513-617-9863.

MARCH 28: WTU Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 29: WTU Jackson Bowhunters Club Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, 1362 Caves Road, Jackson. For more info, call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

SHOWS

MARCH 8: East Knox Lions Spring Gun Show, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Floral Valley Community Center, 850 Crestrose Drive, Howard. For more info, call Althea Dye, 740-501-7650.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Championship, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: Shoots planned for April 6, April 7, May 5, June 1-2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Sept. 15. For more info visit www.LoneEagleArchery.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744, or Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

JAN. 26, 2025: South Zone duck season closes.

FEB. 2, 2025: Deer archery season closes.

FEB. 3, 2025: Lake Erie Marsh Zone, North Zone goose season closes.

FEB. 10, 2025: South Zone goose season closes.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar Ohio Outdoor News, PO Box 1010 Delaware, OH 43015 or email to mmoore@outdoornews.com

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.