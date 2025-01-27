The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed chronic wasting disease positive deer in a couple of new counties in the state. Here’s where they were found.
WI Daily Update: CWD found in two new counties
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN Daily Update: Comment on updates to the Lakes of the Woods fisheries management plan
The Minnesota DNR is looking for public input on updates to its Lake of the Woods fisheries management plan. Listen
Balancing wildlife, agriculture is topic of farm show session in Pennsylvania
In a joint effort to address concerns and reports of increased deer pressure on agriculture crops across the state, a
34 CWD positive whitetails found so far from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed chronic wasting disease is now in 14 Michigan counties after a buck in