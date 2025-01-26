Andrew Zysek: Remembering a long winter on a trap line

The following story took place during the 2018-19 trapping season on a section of federal lands called the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. I had been going through a rough time at this point of my life and was drifting from place to place, and really didn’t have a home other than my trapping cabin. The entire fur season was mine to do as I wished.
I was trapping well throughout the season and had an ample amount of fur stacked up. It was mid-January, the ice was forming and was thick enough to walk on.