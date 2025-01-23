Pittman-Robertson dollars dip for Minnesota; State audit of DNR use of federal dollars on WMAs expected in coming months

After peaking at an all-time high of about $34.4 million two years ago, funds the state of Minnesota is eligible to receive from the federal Wildlife Restoration Act (aka, the Pittman-Robertson fund) slid downward again this year – from about $28.2 million in 2024 to $26.1 million in 2025.
At the same time, funding from the federal Sport Fish Restoration Fund (Dingell-Johnson Act) for the state grew from about $13.1 million last year to about $14.1 million, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.