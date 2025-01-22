The U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected a lawsuit by the State of Utah that sought to transfer 18.5 million acres of federal public lands to state control. Listen here for more details.
MN Daily Update: Conservation groups call Supreme Court decision a victory for wildlife and public lands
