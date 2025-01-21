Looking for a new fishing boat? There are great 2025 options

Anglers know the importance of a reliable, high-performance fishing boat to handle the region’s diverse waterways. From the expansive Great Lakes to hidden fishing spots on smaller rivers and reservoirs, the 2025 lineup offers options to suit every need, whether you’re chasing walleyes, bass, muskies or panfish.

Crestliner

The Kodiak is back for anglers looking for a tiller that is a simple multi-species fishing boat up to 18 feet in length. There is still plenty of storage and an ample casting deck in this budget-friendly rig.

Also redesigned is the popular 1750 and 1850 Fish Hawk, sporting luxurious trim, dual rod storage, family-friendly jump seats, and much more. It’s the ideal multi-species design with a fit and finish that turns heads.

The AP-X Hull with recessed pad and dual edges make for a dry and comfy ride and an amazing number of colors will match any owner’s tow vehicles. Storage is cavernous, and multiple livewells are standard. Water skiers or tubers will love the swim platform option and ski pole.

crestliner.com

Alumacraft

The 2025 Alumacraft Trophy Series has four models from 19-foot-1 to 22 feet, 2 inches and caters to serious anglers looking for a boat with power and stability.

It’s built to take on big water and tracks true when trolling. There is plenty of room for up to eight people on larger models and their famous 2X riveted hull is tough as nails. Generous storage is built into every model for both rods and gear. Anglers also can choose whatever outboard brand they wish.

alumacraft.com

Xpress

Bass anglers will love the 2025 Xpress H20, a lightweight aluminum boat designed for speed and maneuverability.

Its Hyper-Lift hull is perfect for navigating the shallow waters with a clean layout and ample storage. It’s ideal for competitive and casual anglers alike.

You can run up to a 175 hp outboard, but thanks to the aluminum build a 150 hp will do just fine. It’s a great choice for the many backwaters on river systems around the Midwest, but it can handle some big water, too.

xpressboats.com

Yar-Craft

For anglers who demand top-tier performance, the 2025 Yar-Craft 219 TFX is an exceptional choice.

Its durable fiberglass hull makes it ideal for tackling larger bodies of water like the Great Lakes, but it’s also at home on your local honey hole. With customized seating and storage configurations, the Yar-Craft 219 TFX is built for serious fishing, offering stability and precision in every condition.

yarcraft.com

Skeeter

The 2025 Skeeter WXR2060 is designed for multi-species anglers who venture into larger, more challenging waters.

Its deep-V hull handles rough conditions with ease, making it perfect for fishing the Great Lakes or stiff winds on your local shallow impoundment. Ample storage ensures a seamless fishing experience.

Paired with a Yamaha outboard, anglers can expect reliable performance in the harshest of conditions for a lifetime.

skeeterboats.com

Smokercraft

For a blend of comfort and practicality, the 2025 Smokercraft Adventurer 188 T offers a spacious deck and sturdy all-welded aluminum construction.

Whether you’re fishing for walleye on Saginaw Bay or bass on the river, this boat provides stability, comfort, and durability. With features like multiple storage compartments and a livewell, it’s an excellent all-around choice that won’t break the bank.

smokercraft.com

Bass Cat

Tournament anglers will appreciate the Bass Cat Cougar SP, a sleek, performance-driven boat perfect for competitive fishing. Whether you’re chasing smallmouths on a Great Lake or largemouths locally, its fiberglass hull, massive deck, and customizable options deliver the speed, control, and reliability serious anglers demand.

basscat.com

Bentley Pontoons

The Fish 4-Point is perfect for the avid angler who also has a family that likes to cruise.

Featuring a traditional “L” seating arrangement and fishing seats at all four corners, it offers four great points to fish from. The spacious and comfortable seating, along with its open floor plan, makes it easy to move around the boat and spend long days on the water.

Available in 20-, 22-, and 24-foot models.

bentleypontoons.com

Caymas

For 2025, Caymas is offering several exciting models, including the CX19 and CX21 Pro, built with performance, convenience, and fishing features in mind.

The CX19 is a compact yet feature-packed bass boat that measures 19-foot-9 in length, with a 96-inch beam. It boasts a 225 hp Mercury Pro XS engine and offers extensive rod and tackle storage, hydraulic steering, and a custom Surf Turf cockpit flooring.

caymasboats.com

Lund

The 2025 Lund Impact XS Series is perfect for families and anglers who want versatility and performance.

Lund’s IPS hull design provides stability and smooth handling, even in the often-choppy waters of Lake Erie or Lake Mille Lacs. The spacious casting decks, abundant storage, and lightweight, wood-free construction make it a durable and reliable choice for everything from multi-species fishing to family outings.

Resale on these boats are second to none if a person likes a new boat every few years.

lundboats.com

Angler Quest

Angler Quest Pontoons is now under ownership of the original quality-driven founder, and is a fishing amenity driven pontoon boat focused on features “Built with Purpose” achieving fishability never seen in the boating industry within the pontoon segment.

Center consoles designs, binary walls (gunwales), tackle storage, radar arch fishing towers, large livewells and furniture comforts keeping to its roots of the pontoon boat are some top Angler Quest features.

anglerquestpontoons.com