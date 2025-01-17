Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2003

Enjoy the Snowflake Ski Club ski jumping competition Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Westby. Ski, skate, snowshoe, ice fish and more in Eagle River. Explore the Boundary Waters or snowshoe to the Arctic Ocean with Now Outdoors. Jeff competes in USA Ice Team tryouts for the Ice Fishing World Championship in Michigan. Meet Dan at the Country Visions Sportsmen Expo Feb. 8 in Manitowoc.